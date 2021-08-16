Another 96 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths
A further 96 coronavirus cases have been reported across Wearside however no new deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 16, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,979.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, August 16, it was announced that 28,438 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,295,613.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 809
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 868
Cases of coronavirus
96 more cases on August 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,498
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 261.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 11: 727
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.