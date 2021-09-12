Another 81 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland
A further 81 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Wearside according to the latest figures
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 12, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,200.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 12, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,226,279.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 830
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 906
Cases of coronavirus
81 more cases on September 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,161
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 409.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 5: 1,137
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,230
Based on the latest available information.