Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Monday, January 3 that 42 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died in England, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,893.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It was announced on Monday, January 3 that 157,758 more people had tested positive for coronavirus in England and Scotland, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,422,815.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of Sunderland.

On Monday, January 3 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported two data issues.

It said: “Data for deaths within 28 days of a positive test are only included for England. Data for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”

A second note added: “Cases and deaths data are only included for England and Scotland. Data for Wales and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”

Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 3: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 913

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 987

Cases of coronavirus

708 more cases on January 3

Total number of cases since March 2020: 59,898

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,196 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 29: 3,323

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 5,128

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.