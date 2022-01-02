Another 692 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sunderland - but no new deaths

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.

Sunderland

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 913

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 987

Cases of coronavirus

692 more cases on January 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 59,190

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 858 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 2,384

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 5,128

Based on the latest available information.

