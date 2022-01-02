Another 692 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sunderland - but no new deaths
A further 692 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as two more people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Sunderland
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 913
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 987
Cases of coronavirus
692 more cases on January 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 59,190
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 858 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 2,384
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,128
Based on the latest available information.