Another 61 coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland
Another 61 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sunderland, latest figures show.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, November 21, that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,927.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, November 21, it was announced that 40,004 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,845,492.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 889
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 963
Cases of coronavirus
61 more cases on November 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 49,318
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 326.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 16: 906
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,892
Based on the latest available information.
