Another 200 Covid cases in latest figures, but no new deaths on Wearside
Nearly 200 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Sunderland, although there have been no further deaths recorded in the Government’s latest published figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 26, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,172.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 26, it was announced that 24,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,722,298.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 773
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
194 more cases on July 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,257
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 873.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 21: 2,426
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.