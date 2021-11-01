Another 189 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no further virus-related deaths
The latest figures show another 189 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 1 that 40 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 140,632.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 1, it was announced that 40,077 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,097,311.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 1: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 874
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 953
Cases of coronavirus
189 more cases on November 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 46,599
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 411 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 27: 1,142
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 84
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 4,679
Based on the latest available information.
