Another 182 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sunderland, according to latest figures

The Government confirmed on Monday, February 7, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,363.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, February 7, it was announced that 57,623 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,866,632.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on February 7: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 980

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,017

Cases of coronavirus

182 more cases on February 7

Total number of cases since March 2020: 85,203

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 842.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 2: 2,342

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,880

Based on the latest available information.

