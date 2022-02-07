Another 182 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sunderland, according to latest figures
A further 182 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Monday, February 7, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,363.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, February 7, it was announced that 57,623 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,866,632.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 980
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,017
Cases of coronavirus
182 more cases on February 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 85,203
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 842.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 2: 2,342
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.