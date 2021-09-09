Another 167 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland as one more person dies after testing positive for the illness
A further 167 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Wearside as one more person sadly dies after testing positive.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 9, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,841.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 9, it was announced that 38,013 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,132,072.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 9: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 830
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 906
Cases of coronavirus
167 more cases on September 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 38,766
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 394.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 4: 1,096
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,230
Based on the latest available information.