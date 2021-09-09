Another 167 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland as one more person dies after testing positive for the illness

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 9, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,841.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, September 9, it was announced that 38,013 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,132,072.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of Sunderland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 9: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 830

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 906

Cases of coronavirus

167 more cases on September 9

Total number of cases since March 2020: 38,766

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 394.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 4: 1,096

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 82

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 4,230

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.