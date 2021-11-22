Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Monday, November 22, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,972.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, November 22, it was announced that 44,917 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,889,926.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on November 22: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 889

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 963

Cases of coronavirus

165 more cases on November 22

Total number of cases since March 2020: 49,483

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 340.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 17: 945

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 4,892

Based on the latest available information.

