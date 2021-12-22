Another 160 coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland but no new deaths
Latest figures show that a further 160 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Sunderland but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 22, that 140 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,573.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 22, it was announced that 106,122 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,647,473.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 985
Cases of coronavirus
160 more cases on December 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 53,755
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 361.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 17: 1,004
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
