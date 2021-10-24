Another 152 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no further virus-related deaths
The latest figures show another 152 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, October 24, that 72 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,533.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, October 24, it was announced that 39,962 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,773,674.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 24: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 871
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 947
Cases of coronavirus
152 more cases on October 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 45,181
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 435.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 19: 1,210
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,598
Based on the latest available information.
