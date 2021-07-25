Another 150 Covid cases in latest figures, but no new deaths on Wearside
Nearly 150 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Sunderland, although there have been no further deaths recorded in the Government’s latest published figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 25, that 28 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,158.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 25, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,697,512.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 773
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
147 more cases on July 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,063
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 972.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 20: 2,700
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.