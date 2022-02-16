Another 145 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland as one more person dies
A further 145 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 16, that 199 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,038.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, February 16, it was announced that 54,218 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,447,706.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 989
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,046
Cases of coronavirus
145 more cases on February 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 86,710
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 455.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 11: 1,266
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 131
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,954
Based on the latest available information.