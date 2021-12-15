Another 132 Covid cases recorded in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths
A further 132 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 15, that 165 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,791.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 15, it was announced that 78,610 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,010,286.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 903
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 981
Cases of coronavirus
132 more cases on December 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 52,567
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 285 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 10: 792
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information.