Two more people die as another 129 Covid-19 cases are recorded in Sunderland
A further 129 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as two more people die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, February 12, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,518.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, February 12, it was announced that 46,025 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,266,015.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 12: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 988
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,037
Cases of coronavirus
129 more cases on February 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 86,162
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 627.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 7: 1,744
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 131
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,954
