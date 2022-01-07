Another 1,218 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths
A further 1,218 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across Wearside but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 7, that 229 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,744.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Friday, January 7, that 178,250 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,193,228.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 915
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 992
Cases of coronavirus
1,218 more cases on January 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 64,508
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,878.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 2: 5,219
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 108
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,248
Based on the latest available information.