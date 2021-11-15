Another 107 Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland, but no further virus-related deaths
Another 107 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Sunderland, but there have been no further virus-related deaths on Wearside.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 15, that 47 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 142,945.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 15, it was announced that 39,705 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,600,339.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 885
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 958
Cases of coronavirus
107 more cases on November 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,497
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 340.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 10: 945
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 83
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,831
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.
Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.
Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.