Almost 500 new covid cases in Sunderland but no more virus deaths
Almost 500 new coronavirus cases have been confidmed in Sunderland but the city has seen no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 17, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,075.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 17, it was announced that 84,429 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,305,410.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 927
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 995
Cases of coronavirus
479 more cases on January 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 72,376
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,986 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 11: 5,518
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.