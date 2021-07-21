Almost 250 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland
Almost 250 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland today – but no more virus deaths.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 21, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,896.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 21, it was announced that 44,104 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,563,006.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 770
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
239 more cases on July 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,204
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,117.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 16: 3,104
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.