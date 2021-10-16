A further 190 Covid cases confirmed cases in Sunderland but no virus related deaths
The latest figures show a further 190 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland
The Government confirmed on Saturday, October 16, that 148 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,527.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, October 16, it was announced that 43,423 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,404,469.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Sunderland
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 865
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 939
Cases of coronavirus
190 more cases on October 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 43,822
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 375.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 11: 1043
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 64
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,537
Based on the latest available information.
