A further 173 Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland as no more virus-related deaths are recorded
The latest figures show a further 173 coronavirus cases reported across Sunderland as no more deaths are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 7, that 122 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,417.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, October 7, it was announced that 40,701 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,046,390.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 859
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 934
Cases of coronavirus
173 more cases on October 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,445
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 295.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 2: 821
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
