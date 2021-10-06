A further 165 Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland as five more virus-related deaths are recorded
The latest figures show a further 165 coronavirus cases recorded across Sunderland as five more people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 6, that 143 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,295.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, October 6, it was announced that 39,851 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,006,660.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 6: 5
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 859
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 934
Cases of coronavirus
165 more cases on October 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,272
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 310.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 1: 863
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
