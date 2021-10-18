A further 133 Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland but no virus related deaths
The latest figures show a further 133 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, October 18, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,629.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, October 18, it was announced that 49,156 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,497,868.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 865
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 939
Cases of coronavirus
133 more cases on October 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 44,086
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 377.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 13: 1048
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 64
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,537
Based on the latest available information.
