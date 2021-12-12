A further 102 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no new virus related deaths
A further 102 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland but there has been no new virus related deaths in the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 12, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,439.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, December 12, it was announced that 48,854 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,819,515.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 902
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 979
Cases of coronavirus
102 more cases on December 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 52,237
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 312 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 7: 867
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.
Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.
Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.