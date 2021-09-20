160 new Covid cases recorded in Sunderland, with no further virus-related deaths on Wearside
Another 160 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sunderland, with no further Covid-related deaths reported on Wearside in the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 20, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,252.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 20, it was announced that 36,100 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,465,446.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 837
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 912
Cases of coronavirus
160 more cases on September 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 40,116
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 282.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 15: 784
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 4,297
Based on the latest available information.