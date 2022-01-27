11 pictures as Sunderland returns to Plan A regulations with rules on masks lifted

From today face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, COVID passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs and people are no longer being advised to work from home.

Our photographer Ian has been out and about taking snaps of visitors in Sunderland’s city centre as plan B measures are lifted.

Many visitors in Sunderland today say they will still continue to wear a mask, despite the change in law while others have welcomed the plan A measures.

Pro mask wearers Eva and Jeff Callaghan from Millfield along with their grandson Daniel say they will continue wearing masks.

Shoppers in Sunderland City Centre as the rules on face coverings changed today.

Neil Hall from Grindon will continue to wear his face mask in public areas.

People now have the choice whether they want to wear a mask in public places.