Take a look at these 11 pictures as Wearside returns to ‘normality’.

11 pictures as Sunderland returns to Plan A regulations with rules on masks lifted

Covid restrictions have been lifted in Sunderland today, January 27 with regulations on face masks lifted – Take a look at these 11 pictures as Wearside returns to ‘normality’.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:45 pm

From today face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, COVID passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs and people are no longer being advised to work from home.

Our photographer Ian has been out and about taking snaps of visitors in Sunderland’s city centre as plan B measures are lifted.

Many visitors in Sunderland today say they will still continue to wear a mask, despite the change in law while others have welcomed the plan A measures.

1. Pro mask wearers

Eva and Jeff Callaghan from Millfield along with their grandson Daniel say they will continue wearing masks.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

2. Plan A

Shoppers in Sunderland City Centre as the rules on face coverings changed today.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

3. Choice

Neil Hall from Grindon will continue to wear his fasce mask in public areas.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

4. Masks

People now have the choice whether they want to wear a mask in public places.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
SunderlandWearside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3