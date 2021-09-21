Since the beginning of September the rate of positive Covid cases per 100,000 people in Sunderland has been generally falling, according to Government figures.

But some neighbours across Wearside are still seeing high infection rates.

Concord and Sulgrave has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 92 per cent, from rates on August 31 to rates on September 14.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people on September 14.

1. Concord and Sulgrave On September 14, the case rate per 100,000 for Concord and Sulgrave was 516.5. On August 31, it was 268.6 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 92%.

2. Columbia, Barmston & Teal Farm On September 14, the case rate per 100,000 for Columbia, Barmston & Teal Farm was 489.7. On August 31, it was 367.2 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 33%.

3. Town End Farm On September 14, the case rate per 100,000 for Town End Farm was 473.2. On August 31, it was 254.8 per 100,000 people. That is an increase of 86%.

4. Shiney Row On September 14, the case rate per 100,000 for Shiney Row was 366.3. On August 31, it was 430.9 per 100,000 people. That is an decrease of 15%.