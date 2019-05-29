Conference organised by doctors and consultants to bring medical experts to North East

A national conference organised by doctors and consultants in South Tyneside and Sunderland is coming to the North East for the first time next month.

The British Society of Emergency Radiology (BSER) Conference, which is being held at the Durham Marriott Hotel on June 5 and 6, promotes excellence in emergency imaging across the UK.

With digital imaging becoming more commonplace in healthcare, the conference will look at improving patient care through continuous improvement, education and professional development.

Places for the event sold out at the end of February.

The conference has been organised by Dr Ram Senasi and Professor Mario Scaglione, who are both consultants at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The theme will be ‘Safety Systems and Performance: Excellence in Patient Care’.

Those attending include consultant radiologists, radiology registrars, fellows, emergency clinicians and allied health professionals who wish to broaden and deepen their knowledge of emergency imaging.

BSER was set-up in 2014 with the aim of pursuing excellence in Emergency Imaging in the UK by continually improving everyday practice through education and research.

BSER19 is the fifth annual conference to be held and brings together speakers including:

· Prof. Tarek El-Diasty, President, The Egyptian Society of Radiology & Nuclear Medicine (ESRNM), President, African Society of Radiology (ASR), Honorary member, European Society of Radiology (ESR) and Honorary member, Radiological Society of North America RSNA)

· Associate Prof. Scott Rice, Consultant Head and Neck Radiologist, University College London Hospital

· Dr John Curtis, Consultant Radiologist, Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, and President, British Society of Emergency Radiology

· Dr Elizabeth Dick, Consultant Radiologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at Imperial College NHS Trust and President of the European Society of Emergency Radiology

· Dr Giles Maskell, Consultant Radiologist, Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust and Past President of the Royal College of Radiologists

· Dr Caren Landes, Consultant Paediatric Radiologist, Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool

In addition, BSER faculty members will present and run workshops across the two-day event.

Dr Senasi said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to bring BSER 2019 to the North East and the beautiful city of Durham.

"This is an excellent opportunity to showcase us in medical education and healthcare.

"The society has gathered momentum over the last five years and the fact that the conference was completely sold out with three months to go reflects the growing importance that digital imaging plays in emergency medicine and improving outcomes for patients.

“We have some of the top specialists in the UK and from abroad lined up to speak at the event and we will look to bring a lot of the learning and continuous improvement back to our local hospitals to ensure that we are the very best we can be and to improve how we care for our patients in the future.”