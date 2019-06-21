Cheddar cheese recall: possible listeria contamination in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda product
A brand of cheddar cheese has been urgently recalled from shelves in Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s amid fears that it could contain deadly bacteria.
Shoppers are being urged not to eat Galloway Coloured Medium Grated Cheddar.
The recall has been issued in all stores across the UK, however Asda says the cheese is only stocked in its Scottish shops.
Listeria risk
In its recall for the product, the Food Standards Agency said "there is a risk of contamination by listeria monocytogenes.”
If eaten, this bacteria can cause listeriosis, which can be life-threatening as it can mean those affected develop sepsis, meningitis and encephalitis.
A listeria infection, which often goes symptomless and unnoticed, can also cause patients to exhibit flu-like symptoms such as high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, sickness and diarrhoea.
The bacteria caused the ongoing food poisoning scandal in the NHS. So far, five patients have died after they ate pre-packed hospital sandwiches which were contaminated.
However Lactalis McLelland Ltd, which makes the recalled cheese, has insisted that the risk to the public remains low.
How to know if you’re at risk
Affected products have a code number of 9154G53 and a best before date of August 26 2019. No other Galloway product is known to be affected by the recall.
What to do if you bought the cheese
The cheese manufacturer said, "Individuals should only seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you have any questions please contact the Galloway Team on 08000834358."
Customers should return the cheese to where they bought it from in exchange for a full refund.