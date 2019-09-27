These 23 care homes in and around Sunderland have all been classified as 'requiring improvement' by the CQC this year

The 21 care homes in and around Sunderland ordered to improve by the CQC in 2019

Ensuring your elderly loved ones receive the best care possible is hugely important, so picking out a nursing or residential home requires careful decision making.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:36 pm

These 21 care homes in and around Sunderland have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and classified as 'requiring improvement' this year. The CQC rates each care home separately on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. The full reports can be viewed on the CQC website here.

1. Ashwood Court Care Home

Requires improvement in: safety, effectiveness and leadership. Rated 'good' for care and responsiveness. Latest report published 10-Apr-2019

Photo: Google

2. Tynedale

Requires improvement in: safety, effectiveness and leadership. Rated 'good' for care and leadership. Latest report published 13-Feb-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

3. Deneside Court

Requires improvement in: safety and leadership. Rated 'good' for effectiveness, care and responsiveness. Latest report published 05-Mar-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

4. Washington Manor Care Home

Requires improvement in: safety, care, responsiveness and leadership. Rated 'inadequate' for effectiveness. Latest report published 03-May-2019

Photo: Google

