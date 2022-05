JK Rowling’s mega millions

JK Rowling has a net worth of £820 million. The Harry Potter creator has done very well for herself with books, films, videogames and all sorts of merchandise making millions worldwide. Rowling lives in Scotland but after conversion to dollars, she’s considered a billionaire in the U.S. The 56 year-old’s latest project, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is in cinemas now.