Take a look through 50 spooky locations in the UK. From the tip of Scotland to Portsmouth, we have scoured the nation for the scariest tales.

The 17th century mansion in West Yorkshire is haunted by a grey lady who is believed to be the wife of a former Lord of the Manor - she is seen frequently wandering the corridors as if she is searching for someone or something. A second ghost haunts the manor - a woman who was thrown off her horse when hunting - she haunts the estate around the hall.