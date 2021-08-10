'We're incredibly proud' - Whitburn sixth form students excel in A-levels despite Covid school closures and isolation
Whitburn Church of England Academy students made their teachers proud by achieving top A-level grades despite the disruption of the Covid pandemic.
They secured places at some of the country’s top universities in spite of school closures and isolation caused by the ongoing health crisis.
Head of sixth form Lee Craggs said the school was incredibly proud of the students who faced “even more pressure and stress than usual”.
Speaking on Thursday after the results were revealed, he added: “We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students who overcame serious challenges this year to sit their final assessments which have determined their grades.
"We experienced two national closures, one from March in Year 12 and a second after Christmas in Year 13 but we managed to remain open otherwise.
"Our staff have worked incredibly hard to maintain continuity of provision despite students self-isolating and working from home.
“Today there will be much talk of grade inflation and some students have worried that their results will not be viewed as ‘worthy’ as those in other years.
"We would say that their results have been gained against a backdrop of even more pressure and stress than usual, and that these results are every bit as hard-earned as in any other year.”
Lydia Hart was among the most inspiring students at Whitburn after undergoing heart surgery twice during her time in sixth form.
Despite her health battle, she managed to secure a place at Leeds Beckett University where she will study marketing with advertising management.
Top students also included Daniel Emery, who will study maths at the University of Cambridge, Matthew Lishman, who will study general engineering at Durham University, and Emma Hogg, who will study computer science at the University of York.
Mr Craggs continued: "We are anticipating that the majority will be able to take up their places at university.
"Our students deserve credit for their achievements in such a time of uncertainty when there are fewer apprenticeships available and more competition for university places.”