Students at Southmoor Academy have been collecting their A-level results today.

Southmoor Academy Sixth Form students received their A-level results this morning, August 10 after a year of lockdowns and isolation following the global pandemic.

But teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved ‘some inspiring results’.

A quarter of students at the sixth form have gained places at Russell Group universities including Durham, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh, Warwick, York, Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school say they are 'immensely proud' of their students.

The school say 100 percent of their students passed all their A-levels and just over 35 percent achieved three A-Levels at grade A* to B.

Just over 15 percent of students received three A-Levels at grade A* to A, this includes three students who are all off to study medicine – Lucy Bulmer at Newcastle, Lucy Giles at Sunderland and Charlotte Blackery at Edinburgh.

Other pupils at the sixth form are now going on to study Music Production, Animation, Social Work, Urban Planning, Stage Management, Architecture, Policing, Aerospace Engineering, Midwifery, Dance.

A quarter of students at Southmoor Academy have gained places at Russel Group universities.

A Southmoor Academy Sixth Form spokesperson said: “This year’s cohort have faced challenges like no other group before them – we are immensely proud of each and every one of them and of the teachers who supported them during this time.

"Despite the pandemic, the lockdowns, the isolation, our Year 13 students have gone above and beyond and achieved some inspiring results.

"Our students are now heading to some truly amazing destinations at the UK’s top universities, apprenticeships and employers.”

Here are some of the Sixth Form’s standout performances and universities:

Alexander Baker - A*A*A* - Northumbria University to study Fine Art

Rowin Baldwin - A* A A - Manchester University to study Maths & Computer Science

Alexander Barszczewska - A* A A* - Northumbria University to study Interior Design

Charlotte Blackery - A* A* A* - Edinburgh University to study Medicine

Lucy Bulmer - A* A* A* - Newcastle University to study Medicine

Emma Cameron - A A A - Newcastle University to study Bio Medicine

Eve Cunning - A A* A* A - Warwick University to study Physics

Emily Flett - A A A A* - Newcastle University to study Maths & Psychology

Lucy Giles - A A* A* - Sunderland University to study Medicine

* Jeremy Hendricks - A A A* - Durham University to study Law

* Amber Hendricks – A A* - York University to study Psychology

Ethan Mackenzie - A A A* - Newcastle University to study Accounting

Danial Swaine - A A A - Newcastle University to study Urban Planning

Radeya Begum – A* A* A – Edinburgh University to study History & Politics

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.