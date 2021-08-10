"We are immensely proud" - Sunderland students receive 'inspiring results' despite the pandemicJust
A Sunderland school say they are ‘immensely proud’ of all their Year 13 students after a quarter of pupils were granted places at Russel Group universities.
Southmoor Academy Sixth Form students received their A-level results this morning, August 10 after a year of lockdowns and isolation following the global pandemic.
But teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved ‘some inspiring results’.
A quarter of students at the sixth form have gained places at Russell Group universities including Durham, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh, Warwick, York, Nottingham.
The school say 100 percent of their students passed all their A-levels and just over 35 percent achieved three A-Levels at grade A* to B.
Just over 15 percent of students received three A-Levels at grade A* to A, this includes three students who are all off to study medicine – Lucy Bulmer at Newcastle, Lucy Giles at Sunderland and Charlotte Blackery at Edinburgh.
Read More
Other pupils at the sixth form are now going on to study Music Production, Animation, Social Work, Urban Planning, Stage Management, Architecture, Policing, Aerospace Engineering, Midwifery, Dance.
A Southmoor Academy Sixth Form spokesperson said: “This year’s cohort have faced challenges like no other group before them – we are immensely proud of each and every one of them and of the teachers who supported them during this time.
"Despite the pandemic, the lockdowns, the isolation, our Year 13 students have gone above and beyond and achieved some inspiring results.
"Our students are now heading to some truly amazing destinations at the UK’s top universities, apprenticeships and employers.”
Here are some of the Sixth Form’s standout performances and universities:
Alexander Baker - A*A*A* - Northumbria University to study Fine Art
Rowin Baldwin - A* A A - Manchester University to study Maths & Computer Science
Alexander Barszczewska - A* A A* - Northumbria University to study Interior Design
Charlotte Blackery - A* A* A* - Edinburgh University to study Medicine
Lucy Bulmer - A* A* A* - Newcastle University to study Medicine
Emma Cameron - A A A - Newcastle University to study Bio Medicine
Eve Cunning - A A* A* A - Warwick University to study Physics
Emily Flett - A A A A* - Newcastle University to study Maths & Psychology
Lucy Giles - A A* A* - Sunderland University to study Medicine
* Jeremy Hendricks - A A A* - Durham University to study Law
* Amber Hendricks – A A* - York University to study Psychology
Ethan Mackenzie - A A A* - Newcastle University to study Accounting
Danial Swaine - A A A - Newcastle University to study Urban Planning
Radeya Begum – A* A* A – Edinburgh University to study History & Politics