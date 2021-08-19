The Teacher Regulation Agency Professional Conduct Panel heard how Aimee Green, 29, had been convicted of two counts of assault by beating following an incident at the Mile Castle Pub on June 15, 2019.

In a statement to the panel, Ms Green, who was teaching at Oxclose Community Academy at the time, admitted to the convictions and expressed her remorse for the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimee Green, 29, who taught at Oxclose Community Academy, has been banned from teaching after admitting two convictions of assault following a night out in Newcastle. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

She said: “I had never met the girls before that night and I’m absolutely devastated by my actions. I have put shame not only on myself but my family and Oxclose Academy.

"I hope and pray every day I get to keep my job and keep being part of the Oxclose family.”

However, despite her plea, the panel recommended to the secretary of state that Ms Green is prohibited from teaching indefinitely.

In the panel report decision maker Sarah Buxcey stated: "This means that Ms Aimee Green is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

"She may apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until 18 August 2024, three years from the date of this order at the earliest.

"This is not an automatic right to have the prohibition order removed.”

While the panel accepted the incident had not taken place in a school setting or involved pupils, due to the violent nature of the offence she was in "serious” breach of Teacher’s Standards and in particular “to uphold public trust in the profession and maintain high standards of ethics and behaviour, within and outside school”.

A statement from the panel report added: “We also took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others and, in particular, noted the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.

"The panel considered that Ms Green’s behaviour in committing the offence of assault by beating whilst on a night out would likely negatively affect the

public’s confidence in the teaching profession.

"The public would not expect any member of society to act in the way Ms Green had done, let alone a member of the teaching profession.”

In taking the decision to ban Ms Green from teaching, the panel said they believed the action was “both proportionate and appropriate”.

Ms Green was appointed on February 2, 2015, as a learning support assistant at Oxclose Community Academy before taking up the post as an unqualified teacher on June 5, 2019.

Following a hearing at North Northumbria Magistrates’ Court on September 11, 2019, Ms Green pleaded guilty to two counts of assault during a night out drinking with friends.

She was ordered to pay a fine, compensation and costs and was made subject to an exclusion order from the Mile Castle.

A statement from Discover Learning Trust, who run the school, said: “We are currently reviewing the professional conduct hearing judgement published yesterday. The Trust and school will be making no further comment until this review is complete."

Ms Green has a right to appeal the ban through the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court.

A message from the editor: