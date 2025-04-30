University of Sunderland to hold graduation ceremonies in city centre from 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Sunderland is to hold First Graduation Celebration at The Fire Station in 2026, surrounded by sparky neon signs.

The University of Sunderland has revealed plans to hold its graduation ceremonies at The Fire Station, a lively arts and events venue in the city.

For 21 years, the University has held its twice-yearly celebrations at Sunderland Football Club's Stadium of Light.

The stadium has offered a memorable backdrop for tens of thousands of students and their families as they celebrated the end of their academic journey.

Starting in 2026, the University will relocate its ceremonies to The Fire Station, at the heart of the city's cultural revival.

This change marks a significant moment, offering graduates and their families the chance to celebrate in the city centre, immersed in the lively atmosphere of Sparky Neon Signs and the area's cultural revival. They will also be able to enjoy the excellent services and facilities at The Fire Station, along with a variety of restaurants, cafés, and hospitality spots nearby, making for a day full of unforgettable experiences.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, expressed: "Our partnership with Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light has been outstanding, and we have celebrated the achievements of thousands of our graduates there. I would like to extend my thanks to everyone at the football club for their ongoing help and support over the years."

He added, "With Sunderland undergoing a transformation, now is the perfect time to be in the city centre and take advantage of the fantastic facilities at the iconic Fire Station. Holding graduation ceremonies there will offer an amazing experience for our students and their families, while also contributing to the ongoing growth and vibrancy of central Sunderland, including our City Campus."

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture – the operators of The Fire Station – commented, "We’re thrilled to be partnering once again with the University of Sunderland."

"The University’s choice to move graduation ceremonies to The Fire Station is a wonderful boost for the city centre and a reflection of Sunderland’s expanding cultural vibrancy."

"As proud operators of The Fire Station, we are thrilled to welcome graduates and their families to our venue to celebrate this significant occasion.

"We are excited to make each ceremony truly unforgettable for our guests."

The first graduation ceremonies at The Fire Station will be held in January 2026.