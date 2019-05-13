This is how every secondary school in Sunderland was rated at its latest Ofsted inspection
Here are the Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Sunderland.
Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.
1. Academy 360
Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BA. Primary and secondary school. Sponsor: The Laidlaw Schools Trust. No Ofsted assessment published. This is a new academy which opened on 1 January 2018.