This is how every secondary school in Sunderland was rated at its latest Ofsted inspection

Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.

1. Academy 360 Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BA. Primary and secondary school. Sponsor: The Laidlaw Schools Trust. No Ofsted assessment published. This is a new academy which opened on 1 January 2018.

2. Biddick Academy Biddick Lane, Washington, NE38 8AL. Secondary school. Sponsor: Biddick Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 3 - requires improvement (last inspection: 17 May 2018)

3. Castle View Enterprise Academy Cartwright Road, Sunderland, SR5 3DX. Secondary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspection: 22 March 2017)

4. Farringdon Community Academy Allendale Road, Sunderland, SR3 3EL. Secondary School. Sponsor: Brighter Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 3 - requires improvement (last inspection: 24 November 2016)

