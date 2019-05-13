Ofsted ratings

This is how every secondary school in Sunderland was rated at its latest Ofsted inspection

Here are the Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Sunderland.

Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.

Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BA. Primary and secondary school. Sponsor: The Laidlaw Schools Trust. No Ofsted assessment published. This is a new academy which opened on 1 January 2018.

1. Academy 360

Biddick Lane, Washington, NE38 8AL. Secondary school. Sponsor: Biddick Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 3 - requires improvement (last inspection: 17 May 2018)

2. Biddick Academy

Cartwright Road, Sunderland, SR5 3DX. Secondary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspection: 22 March 2017)

3. Castle View Enterprise Academy

Allendale Road, Sunderland, SR3 3EL. Secondary School. Sponsor: Brighter Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 3 - requires improvement (last inspection: 24 November 2016)

4. Farringdon Community Academy

