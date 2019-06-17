These are the primary schools in Sunderland that are the hardest to get your children into

These figures, provided by Sunderland Council, show the number of places available at the schools that were oversubscribed, and how many children they turned away.

1. Barnwell Academy Number of places: 30, Oversubscribed by: 13 other Buy a Photo

2. Benedict Bishop CE Academy Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6 other Buy a Photo

3. Blackfell Primary School Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6 other Buy a Photo

4. Bernard Gilpin Primary Number of places: 50, oversubscribed by 22 other Buy a Photo

