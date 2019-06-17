These are the primary schools in Sunderland that are the hardest to get your children into
20 primary schools in Sunderland and the surrounding area had to turn away applicants for reception classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.
These figures, provided by Sunderland Council, show the number of places available at the schools that were oversubscribed, and how many children they turned away.
1. Barnwell Academy
Number of places: 30, Oversubscribed by: 13
2. Benedict Bishop CE Academy
Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6
3. Blackfell Primary School
Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6
4. Bernard Gilpin Primary
Number of places: 50, oversubscribed by 22
