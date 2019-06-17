These are the oversubscribed primary schools in Sunderland

These are the primary schools in Sunderland that are the hardest to get your children into

20 primary schools in Sunderland and the surrounding area had to turn away applicants for reception classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

These figures, provided by Sunderland Council, show the number of places available at the schools that were oversubscribed, and how many children they turned away.

Number of places: 30, Oversubscribed by: 13

1. Barnwell Academy

Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6

2. Benedict Bishop CE Academy

Number of places: 30, oversubscribed by: 6

3. Blackfell Primary School

Number of places: 50, oversubscribed by 22

4. Bernard Gilpin Primary

