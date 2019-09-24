These are the ratings of every Sunderland secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Sunderland following inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Sunderland following inspections by Ofsted.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:49 pm

Listed are 18 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Farringdon Community Academy

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 04-04-2019

2. Washington Academy

Ofsted rating: 4 - Inadequate. Date of inspection: 04-06-2019

3. Monkwearmouth Academy

Ofsted rating: 4 - Inadequate. Date of inspection: 07-02-2019

4. Kepier

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 24-01-2019

