These are the ratings of every Sunderland primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Sunderland following recent inspections by Ofsted.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 13:50 pm
Listed are 37 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Gillas Lane Primary Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 03-07-2019

2. Willow Fields Community Primary School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 26-06-2019

3. New Silksworth Academy Junior

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 19-06-2019

4. Bexhill Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 14-06-2019

