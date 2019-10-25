Nursery

These are the ratings of every Sunderland nursery recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every pre-school and day nursery in Sunderland following full inspections by Ofsted.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 25th October 2019
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 3:29 pm

Listed are 11 nurseries and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Stanley's at Whitburn & Marsden

Whitburn and Marsden Childrens Centre, Whitburn Village Primary School, Cleadon Lane, Sunderland, SR6 7NS. Ofsted rating: Good - 2. Inspection date: 2 October 2019.

2. St Marys Childcare Centre

University of Sunderland, Chester Road, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR1 3SD. Ofsted rating: Good - 2. Inspection date: 10 September 2019.

3. ABC Child Care

ABC Childcare Centre, 24 Murton Street, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, SR1 2QY. Ofsted rating: Good - 2. Inspection date: 2 July 2019.

4. Sunshine Daycare

Highfield Academy, Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland SR4 0DA. Inadequate - 4. Inspection date: 5 June 2019.

