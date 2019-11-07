Teacher absences Sunderland

These are the 15 Sunderland schools where teachers take the most days off sick

The Sunderland Echo can today reveal the secondary schools in Sunderland where teachers took the most days off for sickness on average.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:00 am

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 20 Sunderland secondary schools (special schools have also been included) for which data was available where the most days on average were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

1. The New Bridge Academy

The New Bridge Academy came out top of the list for average days off, with 22.9 taken off in average.

2. Portland Academy

In second place was Portland Academy, where 10.9 days on average were lost to teacher sickness.

3. Hetton School

At Hetton School, 10.2 days on average were lost to teacher sickness.

4. Venerable Bede Church of England Academy

7.8 days on average were lost to teacher illnesses at Venerable Bede Academy.

