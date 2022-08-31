The latest Ofsted rating for every Sunderland school as children get set to return to classes
As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays, we have prepared a definitive list of the most recent Ofsted judgements for our city’s schools.
Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.
Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.
Schools judged as outstanding or good will normally undergo a smaller Section 8 inspection “approximately every four years” to assess whether standards have been maintained. If inspectors feel there has been further improvement or a decline in standards then a full Section 5 inspection will take place with new judgements given.
This can also be triggered if data such as progress scores indicate a deterioration in performance or there are concerns over safeguarding.
Below is a list of judgements for Sunderland schools based on their most recent inspection.
Outstanding judgement
Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012
Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020
Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014
Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 10-03-2022
Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011
Hill View Infant Academy – inspected – 23-01-2007
Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 12-12-2006
St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy – inspected – 08-03-2013
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011
St Michael's Catholic Primary School – inspected –
St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018
Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018
Good judgement
Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017
Barbara Priestman Academy – inspected – 13-11-2018
Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018
Barnes Infant Academy – inspected – 25-04-2017
Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018
Barnwell Academy – inspected – 14-01-22
Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 14-05-2019
Bexhill Academy – inspected – 14-06-2019
BIddick Academy – inspected – 18-11-21
Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019
Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 24-11-21
Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018
Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019
Castle View Enterprise Academy – inspected – 22-03-2017
Castletown Primary School – inspected – 23-03-22
Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 10-02-22
Diamond Hall Infant Academy – inspected – 05-12-2019
Diamond Hall Junior Academy – inspected – 27-11-2014
Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019
Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018
East Herrington Primary Academy – 26-02-2019
East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018
English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017
Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019
Farringdon Academy – inspected – 02-03-22
Fatfield Academy – inspected – 30-04-2019
George Washington Primary School – 27-07-2020
Gillas Lane Primary Academy – 03-07-2019
Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 09-06-2017
Grindon Infant School – inspected – 22-09-2016
Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018
Hetton Lyons Primary School – inspected – 10-11-21
Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019
Highfield Academy – inspected – 26-04-2013
Hill View Junior Academy – inspected – 11-03-2020
Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018
Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017
Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 25-01-2017
John F Kennedy Primary School – inspected – 15-09-21
Kepier – inspected – 10-03-22
Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019
Marlborough Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2017
Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018
New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019
New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019
New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019
Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 19-01-2017
North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018
Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019
Oxclose Community Academy – inspected –-15-01-2020
Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 06-04-22
Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019
Portland Academy – inspected – 27-11-2019
Red House Academy – inspected – 15-01-2020
Redby Academy – inspected – 15-06-2017
Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018
Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018
Ryhope Infant School Academy – inspected – 13-06-2017
Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 23-03-22
Sandhill View Academy – inspected – 29-09-21
Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018
Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 14-02-2017
South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-09-21
Southmoor Academy – inspected – 16-11-2017
Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2017
Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 10-10-2019
St Aidan's Catholic Academy – inspected – 10-01-2018
St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2017
St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018
St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018
St John Boste Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-03-2016
St Joseph's Catholic School – inspected – 16-10-2019
St Leonard's Catholic Primary School – 29-01-2020
St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-06-2019
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College – inspected – 24-01-2017
Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018
Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020
Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020
Valley Road Academy – inspected – 07-02-2018
Venerable Bede Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-05-2016
Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018
Requires Improvement
Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019
Farringdon Community Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019
Thornhill Academy – inspected – 09-03-22
Washington Academy – inspected – 24-06-21
Willow Wood Community Primary School – 26-06-2019
There are currently a number of schools still awaiting their first full Ofsted inspections and judgements after reforming and reopening as new academies.
Together for Children Sunderland, who oversee Children’s Services in the city, have also been judged outstanding, marking a massive improvement after provision for the city’s children was judged inadequate back in 2015.