The latest Ofsted rating for every Sunderland school as children get set to return to classes

Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.

Schools judged as outstanding or good will normally undergo a smaller Section 8 inspection “approximately every four years” to assess whether standards have been maintained. If inspectors feel there has been further improvement or a decline in standards then a full Section 5 inspection will take place with new judgements given.

This can also be triggered if data such as progress scores indicate a deterioration in performance or there are concerns over safeguarding.

Below is a list of judgements for Sunderland schools based on their most recent inspection.

Outstanding judgement

With pupils set to return to classrooms following the summer holidays, we have compiled a list of the latest Ofsted judgements for the city's schools. Picture Michael Gillen.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012

Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020

Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014

Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 10-03-2022

Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011

Hill View Infant Academy – inspected – 23-01-2007

Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 12-12-2006

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy – inspected – 08-03-2013

St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011

St Michael's Catholic Primary School – inspected –

St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018

Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018

Good judgement

Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 15-11-2017

Barbara Priestman Academy – inspected – 13-11-2018

Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018

Barnes Infant Academy – inspected – 25-04-2017

Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018

Barnwell Academy – inspected – 14-01-22

Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 14-05-2019

Bexhill Academy – inspected – 14-06-2019

BIddick Academy – inspected – 18-11-21

Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019

Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 24-11-21

Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018

Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019

Castle View Enterprise Academy – inspected – 22-03-2017

Castletown Primary School – inspected – 23-03-22

Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 10-02-22

Diamond Hall Infant Academy – inspected – 05-12-2019

Diamond Hall Junior Academy – inspected – 27-11-2014

Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019

Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018

East Herrington Primary Academy – 26-02-2019

East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018

English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017

Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019

Farringdon Academy – inspected – 02-03-22

Fatfield Academy – inspected – 30-04-2019

George Washington Primary School – 27-07-2020

Gillas Lane Primary Academy – 03-07-2019

Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 09-06-2017

Grindon Infant School – inspected – 22-09-2016

Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018

Hetton Lyons Primary School – inspected – 10-11-21

Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019

Highfield Academy – inspected – 26-04-2013

Hill View Junior Academy – inspected – 11-03-2020

Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018

Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017

Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 25-01-2017

John F Kennedy Primary School – inspected – 15-09-21

Kepier – inspected – 10-03-22

Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019

Marlborough Primary School – inspected – 31-10-2017

Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018

New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019

New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019

New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019

Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 19-01-2017

North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018

Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019

Oxclose Community Academy – inspected –-15-01-2020

Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 06-04-22

Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019

Portland Academy – inspected – 27-11-2019

Red House Academy – inspected – 15-01-2020

Redby Academy – inspected – 15-06-2017

Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018

Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018

Ryhope Infant School Academy – inspected – 13-06-2017

Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 23-03-22

Sandhill View Academy – inspected – 29-09-21

Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018

Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 14-02-2017

South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-09-21

Southmoor Academy – inspected – 16-11-2017

Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 21-03-2017

Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 10-10-2019

St Aidan's Catholic Academy – inspected – 10-01-2018

St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2017

St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018

St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018

St John Boste Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-03-2016

St Joseph's Catholic School – inspected – 16-10-2019

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School – 29-01-2020

St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-06-2019

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College – inspected – 24-01-2017

Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018

Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020

Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020

Valley Road Academy – inspected – 07-02-2018

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy – inspected – 25-05-2016

Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018

Requires Improvement

Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019

Farringdon Community Academy – inspected – 04-04-2019

Thornhill Academy – inspected – 09-03-22

Washington Academy – inspected – 24-06-21

Willow Wood Community Primary School – 26-06-2019

There are currently a number of schools still awaiting their first full Ofsted inspections and judgements after reforming and reopening as new academies.