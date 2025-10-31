Check out how your son or daughter's school performed in GCSE English and maths.placeholder image
Check out how your son or daughter's school performed in GCSE English and maths. | National World/Google

The best and worst performing Sunderland secondary schools based on 2025 GCSE English and maths grades

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Attainment in the core subjects of English and maths GCSEs is still one of the key benchmarks on which secondary school performance is judged.

This month (October) the Department for Education has published its initial performance data for youngsters who sat their GCSEs this year (2025).

The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2025 cohort of GCSE students , 41.1% of Sunderland pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the England state-funded school average of 45.2%.

Eight of the city’s school saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst nine schools were below the national average.

One schools was in line with the England state-funded school average.

It is important to note these are raw outcomes which do not factor in the different starting points of pupils in all the city’s secondary schools and the different individual parameters in which schools operate.

Progress 8 scores are normally viewed as the most important attainment benchmark on which a secondary school’s performance is judged as it looks at how much progress teachers have made with pupils since joining them in Year 7, rather than just raw outcomes.

Progress 8 scores could not be calculated for this year’s 2025 cohort of students as, due to Covid, this group of pupils did not sit their Year 6 tests.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

Special schools have not been included in this list.

St Aidan's Catholic Academy saw 61.8% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%.

1. St Aidan's Catholic Academy

St Aidan's Catholic Academy saw 61.8% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google

Photo Sales
Hetton Academy saw 56.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%.

2. Hetton Academy

Hetton Academy saw 56.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google

Photo Sales
Red House Academy saw 50% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%.

3. Red House Academy

Red House Academy saw 50% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Southmoor Academy saw 49% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%.

4. Southmoor Academy

Southmoor Academy saw 49% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google/LDRS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersGCSEsDataSchoolsSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice