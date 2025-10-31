This month (October) the Department for Education has published its initial performance data for youngsters who sat their GCSEs this year (2025).

The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2025 cohort of GCSE students , 41.1% of Sunderland pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the England state-funded school average of 45.2%.

Eight of the city’s school saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst nine schools were below the national average.

One schools was in line with the England state-funded school average.

It is important to note these are raw outcomes which do not factor in the different starting points of pupils in all the city’s secondary schools and the different individual parameters in which schools operate.

Progress 8 scores are normally viewed as the most important attainment benchmark on which a secondary school’s performance is judged as it looks at how much progress teachers have made with pupils since joining them in Year 7, rather than just raw outcomes.

Progress 8 scores could not be calculated for this year’s 2025 cohort of students as, due to Covid, this group of pupils did not sit their Year 6 tests.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

Special schools have not been included in this list.

1 . St Aidan's Catholic Academy St Aidan's Catholic Academy saw 61.8% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hetton Academy Hetton Academy saw 56.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Red House Academy Red House Academy saw 50% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Southmoor Academy Southmoor Academy saw 49% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.1% and the England state funded school average of 45.2%. | Google/LDRS Photo Sales