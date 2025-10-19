Sunderland local authority saw pupils achieve an average GCSE Attainment 8 score of 43.2, below the England state funded school average score of 45.9.

Attainment 8 looks at how pupils have performed in up to 8 Government stipulated GCSE subjects including the core subjects of maths and English, English Baccalaureate subjects - the sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages - and three DfE approved subjects which may be specific to that school.

Each GCSE grade is given a value between one to nine with maths and English given double weighting to reflect the significance of these core subjects. A school’s Attainment 8 score is the average total achieved by pupils in that year’s GCSE cohort of students.

Progress 8 scores are normally viewed as the most important attainment benchmark on which a secondary school’s performance is judged as it looks at how much progress teachers have made with pupils since joining them in Year 7, rather than just raw outcomes.

Progress 8 compares pupils of similar pre-assessed ability in Year 6 Standard Assessment Tests with their GCSE results achieved in Year 11. A statistically calculated positive or negative value is then reached indicating whether pupils made more or less progress than their national counterparts.

Progress 8 scores could not be calculated for this year’s 2025 cohort of students as, due to Covid, this group of pupils did not sit their Year 6 tests.

Check out the Attainment 8 scores for the city’s secondary schools. These are provisional results which the DfE have published and so may be subject to slight change once remarks are factored in.

Special schools have not been included in this list.

1 . Hetton Academy Hetton Academy achieved an average attainment 8 score of 51.7 which is above the local authority average of 43.2 and the England state funded school average of 45.9. | Google Photo Sales

2 . St Aidan's Catholic Academy St Aidan's Catholic Academy achieved an average attainment 8 score of 51 which is above the local authority average of 43.2 and the England state funded school average of 45.9. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy achieved an average attainment 8 score of 50.4 which is above the local authority average of 43.2 and the England funded state school average of 45.9. | Katy Wheeler Photo: Katy Wheeler Photo Sales

4 . Southmoor Academy Southmoor Academy achieved an average attainment 8 score of 48.9 which is above the local authority average of 43.2 and the England funded state school average of 45.9. | Google/LDRS Photo Sales