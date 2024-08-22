Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teenagers whose education was disrupted when their school was caught up in the crumbling concrete scandal are celebrating overcoming the troubles on GCSE results day.

Submitted

St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College in Peterlee secondary school was among those found to have been built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete or ‘RAAC’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The substance, which is found in a number of public buildings, has caused structural problems and roof collapses at a number of schools, prompting partial and full closures at others containing the material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students at St Bede’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were relocated, meaning they had to travel 17 miles each day to attend lessons.

But, despite the added challenges, the teenagers smashed their GCSEs, with many obtaining fantastic grades.

Niyah Sajan, 16, from Peterlee, received one grade 9, six grade 8s one Distinction* and one grade 7.

“I am feeling ecstatic with my results. I look forward to the coming academic years at Byron Sixth Form,” said Niyah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Lewis Roberts, 16, from Peterlee, has his sights set on becoming a sound engineer.

He will be going on to study Music, Computer Science and Maths at Byron Sixth Form College.

“I am feeling accomplished. Despite all the struggles, it has been worth it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old Lucy Marshall, 16 from Seaham, was another happy teenager.

“I am absolutely thrilled with my results. My friends got me through it,” she said.

Headteacher Frances Cessford congratulated the pupils on overcoming the challenges to gain their GCSEs.

“Congratulations to all the students on their GCSE results! Despite the challenges posed by RAAC, the resilience shown by both staff and students is truly commendable,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's inspiring to see such a strong performance in Maths, with an impressive 22.5% of students achieving grades 7-9.

“With this level of determination and success, our students are undoubtedly ready to set the world ablaze. Well done to everyone involved.”

Nationally, GCSE results have fallen for a third year running with 67.6% of all grades marked at grades 4 and above. St Bede’s have out performed the national average with 68.1% of all grades at grade 4 or above.

St. Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College open evening for year 6 pupils is on Tuesday 24 September 2024. Byron Sixth Form open evening is on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.