After completing his Level 3 Sports Coaching and Development course, 18-year-old Luke Tate will be heading across the Atlantic to study at Bethany Swedes College in Kansas as part of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

The scheme is funded by Sport England and enables young athletes who have been identified for their talent to be able to combine their studies with competing and training in their chosen sport.

Luke said: “I can’t wait to start a new adventure in the USA and try to achieve my dream of becoming a professional golfer, whether that’s on the PGA Tour or European Tour, while at the same time studying towards a degree.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Sunderland College. My tutors have been so supportive, whether that’s with coursework or offering extended deadlines if golf tournaments clashed with my studies. This meant I could still focus on golf and complete my assignments, which I really appreciated.”

Luke’s talent was recognised by TASS last year (2021) after he gained recognition as an integral member of a team that won the Yorkshire PGA Pro-Am Championship where he competed against players from all over the world on some of Dubai’s top golf courses.

He added: “The college have really taken an interest in me wanting a scholarship and have worked hard with me to make sure I achieve my dream.

"The college has also taught me about nutrition and the importance of good mental health, and training with Martin Nugent and his team at Bede Campus I have built up my strength and flexibility which I feel has given me an edge over other competitors.”

Sport and Public Services lecturer Carl Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted for Luke who fully deserves this opportunity.

“Luke’s success highlights the clear platform we have within our Sports Development Centre and TASS pathways for students to hone their academic and sporting skills, knowledge, behaviours and ambitions.”

The college also have strong connections for budding athletes though their partnerships with Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light and South Shields FC to deliver Football Academies which offer exit routes into professional and semi-professional football.

