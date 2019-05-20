Sunderland University student lands dream job with Scottish football club Rangers

A masters student at Sunderland University has landed her dream job with Scottish football club Rangers.

Jessica Kirton impressed bosses at the Glasgow club with her footballing knowledge and video skills as she secured a position as an assistant videographer at Ibrox.

Sunderland University student Jessica Kirton.

The 24-year-old is now flat hunting in Glasgow as she prepares to move north and start her job.

Jessica is herself a football fan who comes from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and has been a lifelong supporter of the Bantams.

Jessica said: “It’s really exciting, I’m going to be filming a lot of the matches, including the academy and women’s team, as well as some first team games.

“It’s a bit of a dream come true as I’ve always wanted to work in video. I’ve been making my own mini films since I was about 11 years old.

"I’ve also been a football fan for as long as I can remember.”

Jessica saw the Rangers job advertised on Twitter and decided to apply even though she is still completing her MA at Sunderland.

She said: “I spoke to someone in Human Resources and they answered all my questions and then I went up there for an interview.”

After being told she would hear back from the club in two weeks, Jessica was on her way to another job interview, this time with West Ham United, when she received a phone call on the train saying she had secured the job with Rangers.

Speaking about her time at the university Jessica said: “It’s been brilliant and a lot of hard work.

“Any spare time I’ve had, I have been out trying to find stories.

"They really make you work but it is all totally worth it.”

John Price, senior lecturer in journalism at Sunderland University, said: “Jess has been a joy to work with, so it’s fantastic to see her get a job working at a top football club.

“She has been an outstanding student and, as well as getting excellent grades on her MA, she has done all the right things - developing a quality portfolio of published work and making good contacts within the industry.

“I’m confident she will go on to have an excellent career within the sports media and is a role model for future students to follow.”