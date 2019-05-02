Sunderland university band to perform on stage with Noel Gallagher and Stereophonics at This is Tomorrow Festival

A Sunderland university band is set to share the stage with some famous names.

Talented musicians, The Strands, will play alongside famous bands including Stereophonics and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The Stands wow the audience at University of Sunderlands Battle of the Bands 2019.

The Strands will step into the big spotlight later this month when they play in front of an audience of 15,000 after winning the University of Sunderland’s Battle of the Bands 2019.

The band, made up of students from the university and talented local musicians, were the overwhelming winners of the competition, which saw three local bands take to the stage to compete for audience votes at the university’s sport and social venue, CitySpace.

Other finalists were Infernal Bloom and Sleeptape and more than 300 students and members of the public voted for the final winner, who will play live on stage 2 of the opening night of the This is Tomorrow Festival at Exhibition Park, Newcastle.

The University of Sunderland is the key sponsor of the three day festival (24-26 May) which features Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Foals, Editors and Glasvegas, among many others.

The audience at the University of Sunderlands Battle of the Bands 2019.

Lead singer of The Strands Dean Herron says: “It was an amazing night, we can’t thank the people who voted for us enough. The most people we’ve ever played to is a couple of hundred, so to play in front of thousands at the This is Tomorrow Festival is massive for us. It will really help us take the next step as a band, and we’re really grateful to the university for this opportunity.”

The Strands are Dean Herro, vocals, Peter Kinmond, bass, Kyle McCallum, lead guitar, and University of Sunderland BA Music student Joe Cooper, drums.

The three Battle of the Bands finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from the university’s Spark FM, The Bunker and Pop Recs from an initial shortlist of 22 bands, made up of Sunderland students and graduates.